Pilot honors Patriots Day with banners

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Just in time for Patriot Day, the town of Pilot Mountain got a set of banners erected along Main Street that honor its local service members, past and present.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program is featuring 15 people who served or are currently serving in some branch of the military. The banners were erected on poles along Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Jenny Kindy, Main Street coordinator, said the town wanted to get the job done in time to honor the military for 9/11, which is today.

She said she really wanted to hold a ceremony as well, but that idea was scratched out because of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

It would have been nice to invite the people who were nominated for the banners – or their family members for those who have passed – as well as those who made the nominations, she pondered. The town staff and board could have been involved, perhaps with some of the police and fire personnel. The local East Surry JROTC could have been invited.

Perhaps some kind of event like that can be held on Memorial Day when the banners go back up, she contemplated.

Banners for this initial period will be displayed from Patriot Day through Veteran’s Day in November and then from Memorial Day through Veteran’s Day 2021. Banners will be taken down and stored during winter months. At the end of the two-year period, each banner will be retired and given to the person making the nomination.

The banners hold the name and a photo along with the years of service for the military member. In order to keep fresh, attractive banners flying, the two-year limit was put in place.

Of course, with the large number of service members from the eastern area of the county, there are plenty of people who could be honored in the coming years or even decades.

Kindy said 15 banners went up on Main Street Thursday from Key Street to Academy.

The cost of this was $1,875, which came from the private sector as the town did not use tax dollars.

Kindy said the cost per banner was $125, which covered the creation of the item, installation materials, and installation and removal costs.

Kindy said she checked around and got a good deal from John Tarn, who is a veteran himself, at Xtreme Marketing.

Those who made the nominations usually were willing to put up the $125 fee.

Commissioner Donna Kiger said she was putting up some flyers about the program back around Memorial Day when she ventured into the Squeeze Box. She mentioned what the program was about, and suddenly people were reaching into their pockets and pulling out loose cash.

The mother of a serviceman herself, Kiger said she was truly touched to walk out of there with about $80 in donations. She took the cash to Town Hall so that officials could start a fund to help pay the cost for those who couldn’t afford the full price.

Kiger said someone paid the $125 fee to have a banner made for her son, and she was honored; she in turn put in $125 to sponsor someone else.

Where did the idea come from?

Kiger said her son Tyler is a technical sergeant in the Air Force. So she joined an Air Force Moms Facebook group.

One of the members from South Dakota posted a photo of her in front of a banner for her son. Soon after, a few other moms posted photos of their child’s service banner hanging in their towns.

She loved the idea so much that Kiger took the plan to Kindy and set it in motion.

There is a banner for Tyler now. She said Thursday evening that she needed to get by Main Street because she hadn’t seen it yet. There also was expected to be a banner for one of Tyler’s buddies, Trent Paddock, who is currently deployed in the Middle East.

More information on the program can be found on the Town of Pilot Mountain website at https://bit.ly/3ma6ls1.