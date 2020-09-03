Adams appoints print/digital content VP

Adams Publishing Group, parent company of The Mount Airy News, has named Traci Bauer as vice president of Print/Digital Content.

Bauer is a veteran editor and digital strategist who has worked in several markets over more than 20 years.

Mark Adams, APG president and CEO said, “As APG continues its evolution into a multi-platform media organization, we felt it was time to establish a dedicated position to develop and engage APG’s growing print/digital audience. Her focus will be growing the number of page views and unique users visiting our websites and print/digital subscriptions. The position plays an important part in APG’s digital content strategy.”

Bauer started her career as a reporter in Springfield, Missouri, and was promoted through management ranks with the Gannett Company, primarily in New York.

After her start in Missouri, Bauer led multimedia strategy at Florida Today on the Space Coast, and spent more than a decade in Rochester, New York, where she was a managing editor of The Democrat and Chronicle, and later a digital content executive for the Gannett Company. She spent four years as the executive editor of The Journal News/lohud.com, in Westchester County, New York. Most recently she has been director of journalism for KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate.

Bauer received her bachelor’s degree in Communication/journalism from Missouri State University. She earned her master’s degree in innovation management from Rochester Institute of Technology.

In addition to her love for local journalism, Bauer is a runner, having completed more than 50 marathons and half marathons (she is currently pursuing a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon).