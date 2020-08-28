Ashe County official arrested on child crimes

GRASSY CREEK — A member of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners has been arrested on accusations of committing crimes against children, according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Larry C. Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Dix was elected to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners in November 2018. His term is set to expire in 2022.

The SBI said in a press release Thursday night that it began an investigation on July 3 at the request of District Attorney Tom Horner.

Angie Grube, SBI public information director, said the alleged offenses occurred over almost a year of time, between July 1, 2019, and June 19, of this year, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

Dix was placed in the Alleghany County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

No additional information is available at this time. The Mount Airy News’ sister paper, Ashe Post & Times, will continue working to learn more on this arrest.