Pilot welcomes C&C Hemp

The Pilot Mountain Business Council celebrated the opening of a new downtown business on Friday, hosting a ribbon cutting in front of C&C Hemp.

Located at 109 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, C&C Hemp is co-owned by local residents Tony Durham and Carey Zuris-Sams.

The business offers its own line of CBD products, including oils, hemp flowers and CBD edibles such as baked goods, chocolates and in-house roasted coffee.

According to Durham, the hemp plants for the store’s CBD are grown locally and organically on the couple’s Pilot Mountain farm.

“I’m a real believer in the medicinal value of hemp,” Durham said. “Because of how we raise it and the effort we put into our farming, we have a CBD content level of 18.85%. That’s the highest in three counties.”

Zuris-Sams said the store had initially launched with a Memorial Day soft opening. Since then they have gradually added products as they have filled and developed the business.

“We are happy to welcome C&C Hemp to downtown Pilot Mountain,” Randy Collins, president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce commented. “Everyone is encouraged to come by and say hello.”

The Pilot Mountain Business Council is a program of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

Durham noted that he was happy to have the store located in the town and pleased with the way they had been welcomed into its business community.