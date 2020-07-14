Pilot passes on town animal law

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A lack of action on chicken complaints may ruffle a few feathers after Monday’s meeting of the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners.

Town Manager Michael Boaz revisited a topic that came up in June about citizens complaining about farm animals inside town limits such as chickens and possibly pigs.

Boaz said he talked with officials in other cities such as Mount Airy and King about their animal policy. Those places didn’t have people coming out of the woodwork complaining about chickens. There were some complaints about smell and noise, but not a huge amount of incidences.

Most places have ordinances that allow only hens, not roosters, and then there is a limit on the number of hens, reported Boaz. The fowl must be kept in enclosures with certain standards for things such as space per hen and a minimum distance from any property line.

Those who want to have hens on their property have to apply for a permit, and the housing gets inspected, he noted.

Someone else had asked about pot-bellied pigs, he said, but this topic was more divided with other municipalities. “There is some question about: Are they swine or are they pets? And the definition of a pig — what constitutes that?”

After gathering ideas from other towns, Boaz hatched a preliminary document of what an animal ordinance could look like for Pilot Mountain.

After the board members looked it over, a discussion took place.

“From being on the board for six years and implementing rules and guidelines – and then we are continually unable to enforce them – if we have difficulty enforcing one-sentence guidelines, I’m not in favor of implementing this 4- to 6-page guideline,” said Commissioner Kim Quinn.

“Until we get a handle on enforcing what we currently regulate, this is my opinion,” Quinn said. “Chickens or no chickens, the chicken is irrelevant. If we can’t enforce grass ordinances and we can’t enforce housing codes (dilapidated houses) — I know we’re trying, I don’t feel like we’ve succeeded. I feel like that puts undue stress on the police department.”

“I tried to reach out to neighbors and staff this week to try to make sure I wasn’t just speaking for myself,” said Mayor Evan Cockerham. In his neighborhood, black vultures have been an issue, such as landing on the roof.

Cockerham said he, too, wonders about enforcing such an animal ordinance with other issues on the books already.

“I know we have at least one house on the backlog we need to take action on,” he said. “We’ve got other properties in town that are most likely not within the guidelines for minimum housing standards. We can’t prioritize those resources right now to deal with those problem properties — whether to take them to court or to demolish the property and put a lien on the property.

“So I don’t see where … we’re going to find the resource to send the town in to demolish a chicken coup and haul off the chickens. … To me it’s a question of resources and where we spend them. Not only monetary resources, but human resources.”

He said he is sympathetic as his parents live a couple of houses down from place where neighbors are arguing over a micro farm just outside the Mount Airy city limits on which The Mount Airy News reported recently.

“I’m happy that we brought it up because one of our citizens brought it up,” said Commissioner Scott Needham. If the people of Pilot Mountain raise an issue, he believes the board should consider it.

After the discussion, no commissioner made a motion to adopt any form of ordinance like Boaz’s document.

• This year’s trend of seeing much greater alcohol sales in town continued for the month of June.

Boaz said he didn’t have the report in front of him for the town’s ABC store, but he could remember that sales were up in June by 47.3%. That was an increase from somewhere in the range of $102,000 up to more than $153,000.

In fact, the increase in profits from the ABC store was one of the reasons cited by the mayor last month for not raising taxes to offset the drop in sales tax revenue because of COVID-19.