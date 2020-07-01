Town board approves housing project

Pilot Mountain looks to be getting a new housing project on Golf Course Road.

After four months of consideration – and a modified public hearing – the town Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve a zoning request for a developer to use 10.2 acres of land near the intersection of Key Street and U.S. 52.

Southern Properties and Development, a Greensboro company, is looking to create 64 units to house families of low to moderate income, Town Manager Michael Boaz told the board at a meeting last month. He said he had spoken to a representative of the company, Joey Russell, and the name of the proposed housing project would be Legacy Ridge.

Much of the discussion at that meeting June 8 was on how to meet the requirement for a public hearing in a time of social distancing and crowd limits.

The commissioners settled on holding the meeting in the Pilot Center, which has more room and would allow more folks to be inside while maintaining a 6-foot distance. The board also considered emails sent in from those who could not attend.

Mayor Evan Cockerham said about 30 people signed up to speak at the public hearing Monday evening. Not all of them did speak, but between 20 and 25 people did comment.

The situation was not ideal, the mayor admitted, but under the circumstances officials did what they felt was best.

Last month someone sent in an email asking the board to put off the zoning decision until a regular public hearing could be held.

Boaz explained that he kept putting off the public hearing meeting after meeting in the hopes that there might be a change from the governor on public gatherings. However, the town has a legal responsibility to provide the developer with a zoning answer in a timely fashion, and that time was about to run out.

The town manager said Southern Properties is applying for tax credits to assist with construction costs. The company had already started filing paperwork, but it couldn’t finalize things without approval from the town. And that final paperwork has to be turned in early this month.

Therefore, the town had an obligation to hold a hearing in time for the paperwork to be completed.

Cockerham said the biggest concern he heard from speakers is that allowing 64 families to move into that 10 acres would dramatically increase traffic on the road, and the intersection of Golf Course Road and Key Street is bad enough already.

Right at that spot you have the Golf Course stop sign, two pullouts from the Exxon gas station and the entrance to McDonald’s, said the mayor. So, yes, that is already a dangerous intersection. He said the town would be reaching out to the N.C. Department of Transportation to see what the DOT can do to create a safer roadway there.

The thing is, Cockerham said, the owners of the property have about 9 acres of usable land in that tract. And they have a right to develop that tract. Right now it is zoned for commercial use. Southern Properties could put in a gas station, retail store and fast food restaurant all in that same area.

Nine acres of commercial property would generate a lot more traffic than 64 families in multi-family housing, said Cockerham.

Speaking from his own experience, Cockerham said his parents have lived in a house in Mount Airy for 33 years next door to a similar multi-family development, Willow Hill apartments.

He said the construction of Pro Health (now Northern Wellness and Fitness) had a much bigger impact on the community.

While many of the hearing’s speakers were against the project, Cockerham said that he had heard a lot of support from the business community.

Some business owners don’t want to speak up at such a hearing because the project could seem controversial, he noted. However, outside of public meetings he has heard business people say that this could be good for them and the town. Businesses need more customers buying goods and services, and 64 new families would mean more eligible prospects for hiring.

Some folks have said the town isn’t big enough for more people because it only has one grocery store since Just Save closed, Cockerham said. However, what he has heard from economic development folks is that recruiting new businesses can be tough if Pilot falls below certain thresholds for population and traffic.

A new housing project could actually help Pilot land new businesses.

The town would benefit from the tax value of such a construction, said the mayor. One figure offered at an earlier meeting for the cost of the project was $9 million.

Boaz said that this construction cost doesn’t equate directly to taxable value. Once it is completed, then the work can be assessed and a value given by the county. This could be far less, more like $3 million or $4 million.

At a tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of valued property, even the $3 million value would bring in $17,000 a year in tax revenue.

Also, the independently budgeted water/sewer department would get more revenue to help pay off some of the repair bills the town is facing. This goes along with trying to increase revenue considering the water line expansion coming along U.S. 52 from Mount Airy. Hopefully the town can get some new clients in the area of Cook School Road, too, Cockerham said.

One more point Cockerham brought up was that the land had been up for sale for about two decades before Southern Properties came along.

From what he heard, the land was previously owned by the couple who ran the Mountain View Restaurant several years ago. That couple now owns Mount Olympus Restaurant in East Bend, so this tract wasn’t desirable anymore.

Think about this, Cockerham said, in his time on the town board, three applicants have come looking to build an apartment complex.

The first was denied on a technicality — it was too close to the water treatment plant to get tax credits. The second one was a couple of years ago on Barney Venable Road. He thought a valid argument was raised that the plan submitted didn’t match the existing community well.

So, he reasoned, the real estate market is telling us that there isn’t a market in Pilot for 9 acres of commercial growth, but there is a desire to grow residential housing. The first two were denied, but this one was approved.

Of course, the entire project could hinge on getting approved for the tax credits. While Southern Properties is applying for these, that doesn’t mean it is a done deal.

• One person asked Commissioner Kim Quinn what the monthly rates were expected to be on the new Legacy Ridge apartments.

Quinn replied that rents are based on a formula and county AMI (average medium income). This could come in around:

1 bedroom, $450-$550;

2 bedroom, $530-$675;

3 bedroom, $615-$775.