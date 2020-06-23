Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has issued the following reports:

• Amber Hope Hill, 34, of Old Pipers Gap Rad, Cana, Virginia, was arrested March 14 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Key streets at 10:30 p.m. The officer reported seeing two needles, a metal spoon, black plastic spoon and an eyeglasses case containing meth.

She was charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $500 secured bond and a May 4 court date. She has her next appearance on these charges Aug. 6.

On Jan. 27 Hill was arrested in Cana after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said a white Ford Ranger jumped the curbing of a store parking lot to try to evade a drug checkpoint. Tommy Everette Jones and Hill were both charged with possession of a Schedule II drug after the pickup was caught.

• Travis Shane McMillian, 39, of Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, was charged Feb. 11 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after the arresting officer reported seeing the substance in a glass jar while on patrol on North Stephens Street at 1:30 a.m. No bond or court date were listed.

According to the court docket, he has a court appearance July 22 to face charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, felony possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of both drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

On Aug. 6 he has another court date for charges of felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

• Isaiah Daniel Freeman, 19, of Shinault Road, Pinnacle, was arrested Feb. 27 after a traffic stop on West Main Street. The arresting officer reported finding a silver container, methamphetamine and a concealed handgun (a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver) that was fully loaded.

Freeman was charged with felony possession of meth and possession of a concealed weapon. He was given a $500 secured bond and an April 6 court date. He has his next appearance on these charges on Aug. 26.

• James Michael Yopp, 35, of Hill Street, Pilot Mountain, was arrested April 1 and charged with driving under the influence. The arresting officer stated that the department received a call about a domestic situation on Sunset Drive. Upon arrival the officer reported seeing Yopp operating a 1999 Ford F250. Yopp was released on a written promise to appear in court July 20.

• Amanda Lynn Holt, 32, of McMillian Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested May 1 after stopping a 2008 Nissan in the 700 block of Key Street. The officer reports that Holt’s license had been revoked. During the stop he found the prescription drug Lorazepam (a Schedule IV substance used to treat anxiety, similar to Valium and Xanax) as well as digital scales and a glass smoking pipe.

She was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. She received a court date of Aug. 6; bond amount was not listed on the report.

Before that date she has a July 10 court appearance to face charges of driving without registration, failure to apply for a new vehicle title, and no car insurance.