Officials: Masks vital to prevention

As the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina continue to climb, health professionals are trying to emphasize the importance of individuals wearing masks while in public — even if they are already following other CDC guidelines.

In a weekly release sent out Friday by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, officials there cite studies that seem to indicate social distancing and other CDC suggestions are not enough, by themselves, to stop or slow the spread of the virus — that masks need to be considered a vital component in the effort.

“New research supports that wearing masks helps with the control of COVID-19 spread. Data from 172 observational medical studies indicate that wearing face masks reduces the risk of coronavirus infection,” the weekly release stated. “One study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that requiring people to wear masks in epicenters of new coronavirus cases may have prevented tens of thousands of infections from the virus.

“The research also suggests that current mitigation measures, such as social distancing, quarantine and isolation implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public and stricter policies on wearing face coverings should be enacted.”

The studies come at a time when mask-wearing is becoming a controversial issue. In Virginia, mask-wearing in public is mandatory, although the state is leaving it up to localities and individual businesses to enforce the regulation.

In North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has not issued orders making mask-wearing mandatory, though he and his staff have encouraged the practice. Some localities, such as Durham, have instituted a local mask-wearing regulation.

Locally, there is no such rule, and individual businesses in the city have varying policies, though many are requiring employees to wear face masks.

The controversy over wearing face masks is one of many which have sprung up over the COVID-19 pandemic. Many detractors from recommended health practices at first publicly stated COVID-19 was no worse than a cold or flu — some even going so far as to label the pandemic a hoax. Later they began to say it was similar to the more serious flu seasons but no worse, although the total number of cases and deaths across the nation have largely silenced those arguments.

More recently many of the naysayers have taken to challenging segments of Cooper’s shutdown order. One lawsuit challenging his temporary closing of churches was successful, while another challenging his ability to issue shutdown orders for state business thus far has lost in court. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has passed legislation undermining the governor’s shutdown orders, but Cooper has either vetoed or threatened to veto those.

Meanwhile, the numbers have continued climbing.

As of Monday, Surry County had 386 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 2 deaths according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The cases reported through that agency are only for lab-confirmed cases and do not include suspected cases. Among surrounding counties, Forsyth had 2,575 confirmed cases with 28 deaths; Wilkes County stood at 555 cases with 6 deaths, Yadkin County had 281 cases with 4 deaths, Stokes County stood at 109 cases with 1 death, and Alleghany County had 30 cases with no deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina has 53,605 laboratory-confirmed cases of individuals contracting the virus, with 1,223 deaths. For comparison, the state had just 186 deaths from the flu from the start of October to the middle of May. Over the 2017-18 flu season, one of the worst in history, 391 deaths occurred.

COVID-19 figures from neighboring counties across the border in Virginia show 189 confirmed cases in Carroll County with 5 deaths, 224 cases in Galax with 11 deaths, 80 cases in Grayson County with 2 deaths, and 39 cases in Patrick County with no deaths. Statewide, Virginia has 55,949 lab-confirmed cases, with 1,517 confirmed deaths.

While the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center are urging residents to begin wearing masks in public, they emphasize it is not the only step that should be taken. Other steps to slow or prevent the spread of the virus include:

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care;

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue;

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.