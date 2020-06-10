County cuts school funding $210K

DOBSON — With the economy hurting in the midst of a pandemic, county officials are taking a cautious approach to the next budget, and even local schools will feel the pinch.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners held a workshop Tuesday night to discuss details of the proposed budget presented by County Manager Chris Knopf.

Knopf told the board he had worked with his department heads to cut back spending in every department, aiming for 10% across the board, including 10% less for outside agencies looking for contributions.

When speaking about a request for funds from a nonprofit group in Elkin, Commissioner Eddie Harris, who represents the Elkin area, said he would be in favor of helping the group if money could be freed up somewhere else. Then he suggested the funds could come from reducing the per-pupil allocation to the school systems for the coming fiscal year starting July 1.

When the county held a budget workshop last month, the three districts each took a turn conferencing in via video to explain their needs for the upcoming school year.

Each of the three superintendents noted that they were working on the budget with their school boards before the virus closed schools and businesses and affected the economy.

The numbers

In the current budget, the county assists with operating expenses at a rate of $1,210 per child in the average daily membership (ADM). The three schools worked together and came up with a request for $1,325. With more than 10,000 students across their schools (and charter schools), that extra $115 would come to about $1.23 million more than at the current level.

The schools countered that this wasn’t quite right because of declining enrollment (almost entirely in Surry County Schools). With a loss of more than 220 children, the overall increase would be less; instead of $1.23 million, the increase would be more like $930,000.

To help the newer board members understand how school funding has changed in recent years, the county manager compiled a sheet of recent fiscal year funding.

In the 2015-16 school year, the funding rate was at $1,090 per student. Then it went to $1,125 in 2016-17. For 2017-18, the amount rose to $1,140. That climbed to $1,160 for 2018-19. Then came a jump to $1,210 this year.

In last month’s workshop, the superintendents came back with some revised numbers.

Instead of $1,325, Mount Airy schools changed its request to move from $1,210 to $1,231. The city school system has virtually no change in projected ADM for next year.

Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools, requested $1,259 — a higher figure as his schools took most of the lost ADM and would get less if the funding stays the same.

Dr. Myra Cox, Elkin City Schools, said that around “$1,240-ish would work.”

Commissioner Chairman Larry Johnson said he had received phone calls from two of the school systems: Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, and Dr. Terri Mosley, who chairs the Surry County Board of Education.

Johnson said that both women understood the tightness of the budget and would be willing to work with the county manager’s recommendation of staying at $1,210. He added that Dr. Morrison said she would appreciate anything above that figure.

Knopf said that Dr. Cox is applying to hopefully receive some coronavirus relief funds.

Cutting funds

Commissioner Eddie Harris, on video conference from out of town, said, “I do think that a reduction in allocation is in order.” With all of the county departments and outside agencies suffering a 10% hit to funding, he said, “I don’t see why they should skate by without any reduction. It flies in the face of common sense to me. … They need to bear some of the pain the same as everybody else.”

Commissioner Van Tucker said he had some questions about the schools’ current expenses, but didn’t feel qualified to speak on them. He said he knew that there is a recently retired principal on the board and asked Commissioner Bill Goins for knowledge.

Tucker said, “I know they are feeding a lot of folks right now, but also know the kids have not been in the seats for months.” The classrooms lights don’t have to be on, and the AC doesn’t have to be set for 72 degrees throughout all the buildings, he reasoned. It seems like there should be a decrease in the incidental cost of running a school because they have been pretty much vacant, he said.

Tucker asked Goins if the schools were getting by cheaper for the past three months or if things still cost the same. Perhaps the schools have some funding in the current year that hasn’t been spent.

Goins said such district budget figures are outside his realm of knowledge, but yes, there has to be some amount of savings with building costs and related expenses with caring for children.

Aside from the meal services, the yellow buses aren’t running so there has to be a savings on fuel and maintenance, noted Commissioner Mark Marion.

Tucker said that he believed Commissioner Harris made an interesting point about reducing funding this time.

”I don’t think his idea is preposterous,” said Tucker. There are people losing their jobs outright, some seeing their hours cut, and the county’s own departments taking painful 10% cuts. Enrollment is again falling. So, he said he doesn’t think a $10 per pupil cut is unreasonable. “It’s worth a discussion.”

Knopf reminded the board that usually there is a pot of money set aside for school projects of about $1.8 million a year and this time he only budgeted $1.2 million, so there had already been a cut to spending for projects.

That fund doesn’t include the tens of millions that the county board has obligated itself to repay for major renovations such as the work going on now at three elementary schools: Dobson, Mountain Park and Franklin.

When August comes around, Tucker noted, children might not return to campuses then, either. The homeschooling could continue for a while, so there would still be less building expense.

Compromise

“If someone is looking for a number, I would go $1,180,” said Harris.

A $30 cut on more than 10,000 student would come to $315,000 total, said Tucker.

Marion said he would feel better about a smaller cut, maybe putting the funding figure at $1,200, which would be $105,000 less.

Goins chose not to speak on any cut in school funding.

“I could support the $1,180 until we can see around the corner like a lot of other things,” Tucker said, referring to an earlier comment about waiting until the county could see how much sales tax revenues are affected in the first quarter (July-September).

Johnson said since there was a gap between numbers, he would suggest a compromise in between and say $1,190. With a $20 per-pupil cut (1.65% less than the current level), that would come to $210,000 across all schools.

The five board members agreed with this figure.

The board chose not to change the per-pupil funding for capital outlay. This $115 per student goes toward upkeep that the schools can take care of without coming before the commissioners with a special request.

Finally, the county has provided a supplemental fund to Surry County Schools because the county doesn’t have a special education tax district as Mount Airy and Elkin have.

That fund last year was $255,000. Knopf recommended lowering that to $200,000, and the board concurred.

The commissioners will have their next regular meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. With crowd limits in place, the meeting room has been closed to the general public, but public comments can be made via video conferencing one at a time inside the government service center on Atkins Street (the former Lowes Food location).