Mayfest, other Pilot events canceled

June is usually a particularly busy month for downtown Pilot Mountain. That won’t be the case this year, however, as the town has announced the cancellation of downtown events through June 30.

“Our biggest determining factor,” noted Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy, “was the governor’s phases. Our top priority is safety.”

On Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. Executive Order No. 141 moved North Carolina into Phase 2 of easing some COVID-19 restrictions. Unless changed or canceled, Phase 2 will remain in effect until June 26.

“All of our events scheduled for June typically draw large crowds in the thousands,” Kindy said. “Logistically, it would be very difficult to have them while restricting the number of people that could attend.”

Canceled events include the Hot Nights, Hot Cars Cruise-In scheduled for June 6, the previously rescheduled Pilot View Vintage Market that had been planned for June 13, the June 20 Dinosaurs on Main event and the Pilot Mountain Food Truck Festival and Downtown Concert scheduled for June 27.

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club has also announced the cancellation of Mayfest 2020, previously rescheduled for July 10-12.

According to Kindy, town staff is exploring the possibility of having the June Movie on Main event, featuring Grease, to take place on June 20. One format being looked at would be to have the movie in a “drive-in” format. No final decision has been made at this time but an announcement should be made in the near future.

According to a social media post, Town staff decided upon the cancellations after reviewing the “NC3 Phase Plan.”

“We will continue to follow the governor’s planned phases,” it noted, “and try to make the best choices we can to ensure everyone’s safety during this time.”