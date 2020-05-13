Limited areas of park open

With some restrictions, area nature lovers are finally going to be able to enjoy spring in local state parks.

Under phase one of the state’s three-phase reopening plan, all but one of North Carolina’s 41 state parks were at least partially reopened on Saturday. Both Pilot Mountain State Park and Hanging Rock State Park reopened on a limited basis. Gorges State Park in Sapphire was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Parts of Pilot Mountain State Park are remaining closed at the present time. According to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, the mountain is closed along with the summit parking area and the picnic area. The park office is closed as are campgrounds and all restrooms.

The Yadkin River Section of the park, along with The Corridor Trail and the Pilot Creek parking lots are open for hike-in and local traffic only. When parking lots are full, the area is to be considered closed.

“These areas are small, primitive and can’t receive the out of county tourism surge,” common on weekends, Park Superintendent Matt Windsor said recently.

All Hanging Rock State Park trails will be open but the visitor center, boat rentals, concessions, camping and cabin rentals, swimming and picnic areas will remain closed. Only two bathrooms will be open unless closed for cleaning. Only the visitor center parking lot will be open. The park is scheduled to close at sunset.

Overflow parking will not be allowed at either park. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing (6 feet), step to the side of trails and wait at bridges. A mask or face covering is recommended. Multiple persons should not be in restrooms and visitors should limit touching surfaces as much as possible. Equipment such as phones and cameras should not be shared with other visitors.

“We are asking people not to promote the park for tourism related activities, large gatherings, etc. at this time, as we expect even our remote parking areas to be overcapacity and we do not want to close these areas,” Windsor said.

“We are asking for people wanting updates on what is open and closed to check our website at https://www.ncparks.gov/pilot-mountain-state-park/home” he said.

Windsor said decisions on what to open, and what to keep closed, will hinge at least in part on the mass COVID-19 testing done throughout the county on Monday.

Hanging Rock State Park may be reached at 336-593-8480 or by email at hanging.rock@ncparks.gov.

Additional information on both parks and on any North Carolina State Park is available at that park’s web site.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The big pinnacle of Pilot Mountain is seen from the Pilot Mountain exit off U.S. 52 Bypass. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pilot-Knob.jpgThe big pinnacle of Pilot Mountain is seen from the Pilot Mountain exit off U.S. 52 Bypass. Jeff Linville | The News This primary road leading to the summit area of Pilot Mountain State Park, along with the park office, summit parking lot and picnic area, remains closed for now. The Yadkin River Section of the park, however, has been opened. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DSC09834_filtered.jpgThis primary road leading to the summit area of Pilot Mountain State Park, along with the park office, summit parking lot and picnic area, remains closed for now. The Yadkin River Section of the park, however, has been opened. Dean Palmer | Special to The News