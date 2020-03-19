Meal programs growing for schools

The two local school districts are increasing their efforts to help provide meals to children in need during the current pandemic.

So many families have turned to the school systems for food this week that both announced new ways of helping on Wednesday.

Surry County Schools saw a big jump from the first to second day of the week.

“On Monday, school nutrition managers served 926 meals and today (Tuesday) 1,576 meals — a 70% increase,” stated Dr. Tracey Lewis, Surry County Schools director of communications.

“While school closures continue to be necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we know that many of our children and families rely on the daily meals they receive in our schools,” stated Lewis.

”Therefore, Surry County School Nutrition is expanding its current grab-and-go meal service to ensure Surry County students and families have access to breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The Surry County School Nutrition staff is working hard to make sure children throughout Surry County have access to healthy meals during school closures,” said Sherri Parks, Surry County Schools director of school nutrition. “I appreciate the commitment of our staff to care for students and make such a big difference in our communities.”

The county School Nutrition will provide the following free meal services to children ages 0-18 beginning immediately, expanding the number of sites from 4 to 14. Instead of one hour of time, the service hours also have been extended from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Central District sites: Central Middle, Copeland Elementary, Mountain Park Elementary, Rockford Elementary, and Surry Central;

East District sites: Pilot Mountain Elementary, Pilot Mountain Middle, Shoals Elementary, and Westfield Elementary;

North District sites: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Flat Rock Elementary, Gentry Middle, Meadowview Magnet Middle, and White Plains Elementary.

Families that need assistance with meal delivery should call their students’ school. Surry County Schools will regularly provide additional information regarding food and resources through its district website at www.surry.k12.nc.us and on social media.

”We are grateful for the tireless support of our community partners, food banks, faith-based organizations, and volunteers,” stated Lewis.

City schools

On Monday, Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, discussed the district’s meal plan.

The city schools would provide drive-through food service at Tharrington Primary School from 11 a.m. to noon each weekday. The package would include the lunch meal and some breakfast items for the next morning.

There were some children who couldn’t get to the school to pick up food that midday, which created a new problem, Morrison said Monday afternoon. Luckily, she said some bus drivers were willing to serve as delivery drivers.

Monday was curbside at B.H. Tharrington only, said Carrie Venable, public information officer. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, there was the same curbside service at BHT, plus delivery to the four city housing authorities.

For Thursday and Friday, and expected to continue moving forward, the city schools will do curbside, the four housing authorities, and have all six buses out running routes to deliver meals in the community, Venable said.

“Supplemental bags of food called ‘blessing bags’ will also be going out as needed,” she added.

“Today, Wednesday, we served over 1,020 meals,” she said. “That will grow as we begin to deliver to homes.”

When it comes to helping the hungry inside the city limits, Venable said Mount Airy City Schools doesn’t care where the district lines are drawn.

“We are feeding students who live in our area regardless of whether they attend MACS, Surry County Schools, Millennium Charter School or homeschool.”

