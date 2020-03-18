Posted on by

East Surry JROTC teams claim top trophies

By Dean Palmer - Special to the News

The East Surry Raider A team shows off its trophies after the Buckingham County meet. Pictured are, from left, front, Dylan Myers, Cade Williams; second row, Nicholas Boggs, Joshua Pack, Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Captain Allen Myers, Wyatt Hart and Hunt McMasters.


Members of the East Surry B team pose with their Buckingham meet trophies. They are, from left, Alan Flores, Co-Captains Nathanial Pack and Courtney Brown, Austin Renegar, Bo McMasters, Benjamin Yount, America Chavez, Travis Watson and Timothy Reams.


The East Surry High School JROTC Raider team added to its already impressive trophy case recently, competing in the March 7 Buckingham County, Virginia, High School Raider Meet.

East Surry A team competed in the Male Division against teams from five schools, with Carroll County, Courtland, Fishburne, Orange and Prince George all from Virginia, taking part. The East Surry B team competed in the Junior Varsity Division.

Team members competed as a team in six events, including a team physical fitness test, litter carry, logistics relay, rope bridge, obstacle course and a 5K run.

In a dominate performance, the East Surry A team placed first in the litter carry, logistics relay, rope bridge, obstacle course and 5K while placing second in the team physical fitness test. The showing earned them a total of six quality points, one less than a perfect score, while also allowing them to claim the Male Division Championship.

Almost as impressive, the East Surry B team brought home the Junior Varsity Division Championship by claiming first place in the litter carry and rope bridge competitions and placing second in the remaining four events. B team finished with eight quality points.

The East Surry Raider team had qualified for and was next scheduled to compete on April 4 in the Fourth Brigade Championships. The annual event, also known as the Best of the Best, matches top top teams from a seven state region in a Raider meet format. The Fourth Brigade Championship has been cancelled.

