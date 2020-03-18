County declares emergency after call

DOBSON — After some hesitation Monday night, Surry County officials decided Tuesday morning to declare a state of emergency.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, appeared before the county Board of Commissioners Monday to discuss an emergency declaration.

Shelton said the document he provided the commissioners was a generic form created by the Emergency Management Division (part of the N.C. Department of Public Safety).

The form notes that the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a public health emergency.

It also points out that in this state, multiple cases of the illness have been confirmed and that the governor declared a state of emergency on March 10.

“In consultation with health care professionals, and based upon guidance from CDC and N.C. DHHS, arrangements must be made immediately to take such actions as are deemed necessary and appropriate to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Surry County remain safe and secure,” says the form.

“Imposing the restrictions and prohibitions … is necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety and welfare, and to secure life, property and government stability.”

The “restrictions and prohibitions” are listed under Section 3:

• Residents or visitors are to adhere to guidance given by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

• All mass gatherings should remain in compliance with recommendations set forth by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

• The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to comandeer any building, facility and equipment needed to manage the public and situational crisis.

• The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to control equipment and supplies, in priority, to manage the incident or crisis.

• At such point necessary, the Board reserves the right to limit entry into the county.

• At such time enforce the need for curfew.

• Restrict business operations as needed.

• Reserve the right to prohibit price gouging.

• The right to establish and control restricted access.

• The right to control alcohol sales.

• Reserve the right to control dangerous weapons and fuel consumption.

• Will enforce all other restrictions, as needed.

After reading over the possible details, Commissioner Van Tucker said he takes offense with the line that says the county reserves the right to control dangerous weapons.

Tucker noted that the county board and members of the audience have spent a lot of hours in past meetings talking about gun rights. He said he has weapons himself that could fall under this clause.

Director Shelton said he is right there with him as a supporter of gun rights. He added that this is just a standard form and not his personal recommendation about what the board ought to do.

Tucker said if that one item were stricken, then he would approve giving the document over to the board chairman to sign at his discretion.

County Manager Chris Knopf asked if Tucker were making that a motion for action, and Tucker said he would. The board then voted in favor of taking out the section on dangerous weapons.

That didn’t mean the county had at that point declared a state of emergency, but rather given its approval of the form, which Chairman Larry Johnson could sign when he believed the time was right.

Johnson said he hoped never to make that call and only would with the recommendation of Shelton, Knopf and Samantha Ange, director of the county health department.

The next day, however, Johnson said he had indeed signed the declaration.

He said Shelton and Ange hosted a conference call Tuesday morning that lasted for an hour. Dozens of people called in; some spoke about what they were doing to prepare for a possible outbreak here, while others like Johnson sat quietly and took in all the information.

Not only were the EMS and Health and Nutrition Center represented on the line, but so, too, were Northern Regional Hospital, nursing homes, local school officials and even a few businesses, said Johnson.

“We’ve probably got people walking around Surry County right now that are infected, but just haven’t been diagnosed yet,” said Johnson.

He said he is proud of how all the agencies, school systems and municipalities have come together to work on this issue.

As a business owner, he understands how all this can impact small businesses. He said he has spoken to his son about Johnson Granite.

He said he hates that so many worthwhile public events are being postponed or canceled altogether. The county already has canceled one of his favorite events, which is the Special Olympics Games.

Johnson said the county will hold another conference call on Thursday for updates.

Scheduling

Because of the state of emergency, many county meetings and work sessions have been eliminated to adhere to limits on groupings of people in one location.

The county manager said the county tax department already called off some meetings, and a scheduled meeting of the airport authority on March 26 has been crossed out.

The commissioner then discussed removing three meetings set for the first half of April.

By law the county must have one public meeting a month, but that can be satisfied with the April 20 meeting, said Knopf.

After some further talk, the board close to cancel the April 6 meeting (which would have taken place at Elkin High School), the April 9 conference of local officials, and an April 14 budget work session.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

