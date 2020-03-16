Health care facilities adjust to virus threat

While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Surry County, officials in the local medical and health community are making changes to daily operations nonetheless.

Last week Northern Regional Hospital instituted limits on patient visitors. Among those were asking people who are not immediate family members of patients to stay away, and assessing risk factors for anyone, including immediate family, wishing to access the skilled nursing facility.

Those factors include if the would-be visitor has recently traveled out of the country, been around others who have traveled out of the country, or been exposed to others who may be ill. Anyone not able to pass such screenings will not be allowed to visit the skilled nursing unit.

Stricter precautions are being taken at some area nursing and residential homes, which have been deemed by health officials to be particularly at risk for Coronavirus outbreaks.

Central Continuing Care has instituted a series of measures aimed at preventing an outbreak there.

“First and foremost, we are following the CMS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and CDC, Centers for Disease Control, guidelines,” said Kyle Payne, administrator at the facility. “We have provided extensive training to re-iterate current infection control practices…also, nurses have been educated on how to screen possible symptoms of COVID-19.”

Payne said all visitation to the center has been banned, with the exception of “certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life care.” Even in those cases, he said there will be additional precautions. “For individuals that enter in compassionate situations, we will require them to be screened, to perform hand hygiene, and to use personal protective equipment such as face masks.”

He said the ban on visitors to the facility extends to volunteers, vendors, and contractors, with the exception of the compassionate care situations.

Additionally, employees are screened prior to each shift, communicable dining and group activities within the facility have been canceled, and residents are even being encouraged to refrain from visiting one another.

The story is much the same at other area nursing and adult residential facilities.

“We are currently restricting visitation at this time,” said Annaliese N. Impink in a written statement. She is the chief operations counsel with Sava Senior Care, parent company for Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mount Airy. “We are allowing limited visitation only in certain circumstances, such as end of life or where visits are critical to the clinical and psycho-social needs of residents and patients.”

As with Central Continuing Care, even those visitors must pass a screening.

John Shelton, Surry County EMS director, said his agency is taking extra precautions as well.

He explained that first-responders going to assist those who are ill or injured already take a number of precautions, such as wearing gloves and protective face-wear, but those standards are doubly enforced at the present time.

Shelton said when answering a call to lend assistance to someone who is ill, dispatchers work with the person calling for help to assess if the patient is a high-risk one. Among the risk factors is if the patient is presenting with symptoms similar to those caused by COVID-19, if they have traveled out of the country recently, or if they have been in contact with someone who is sick or traveled out of the country.

If they determine a person is at high-risk for potentially carrying the coronavirus, Shelton said EMS limits the number of people entering the home, and takes precautions to monitor its workers in the aftermath of the visit.

He said much of his time in recent days has been taken up with planning and meeting with various county, city, and healthcare professionals.

“We’ve talked a lot about continuity of operations, which is a huge concern, when you have any sort of virus outbreak and you’re trying to provide essential services,” he said. “We’ve been planning how to maintain continuity of services, while protecting our families, our employees, planning on how we are going to maintain operations and keep the public safe if one of our employees does happen to contract the virus.”

He said many of the county offices have beefed up sanitation measures, including cleaning crews making continual sweeps of the buildings throughout the day, sanitizing door knobs and any other surfaces that a lot of people might contact.

Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said no one in Surry County has tested positive for COVID-19. She could not say, however, if anyone had presented with symptoms requiring a test.

“In order for us to protect individual privacy, we aren’t releasing that information,” she said, adding that decision was made in consultation with state health officials.

Simmons said if someone fears they may have contracted the virus, or knows someone who has, they should contact the person’s primary physician by telephone, not in person, for instructions on what to do.

Ashly Lancaster, from Northern Regional Hospital, agreed, though she added that if someone is experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, or a medical emergency, they should dial 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

She said the hospital, in keeping with CDC guidelines, is not screening patients without symptoms.