Pilot Elementary chooses teacher, assistant of year

Rachel Bridges, a second-grade teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, was recently named the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for the school. She has been teaching at Pilot Mountain Middle for four years.
Mike King was recently named the 2020-2021 Teaching Assistant of the Year. King has been a teaching assistant at the school for six years.
Mike King is pictured with the students in his first-grade class. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Principal Adam Smith, Stacy Marion, Mike King, and Principal Dana Draughn.
Rachel Bridges is pictured with her students. On the back row are from left, Assistant Principal Adam Smith, Trevor Bridges, Rachel Bridges, Principal Dana Draughn, and Robin Layman.