Benefit to help long-time Fransico community member

The Francisco community will come together Saturday evening as several community organizations and residents join to host a benefit dinner to help a long-time neighbor.

A Breakfast for Dinner meal will be held at the Francisco Community Building to benefit Alfred Dunkley, who is battling cancer. The meal is being jointly sponsored by the Francisco Ruritan Club and the Francisco Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department and Auxiliary.

The buffet-style meal will be served from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on a donations-only basis with a menu to include ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, apples, fresh fruit, pancakes, grits, biscuits and gravy along with a choice of beverages.

“We had several groups that wanted to do something to help,” explained Texie Jessup, one of the volunteers working to organize the evening. “We’d had these breakfast-for-supper meals for other things and they’ve proven really popular. This has been a combined effort with a lot of people helping and everybody coming together to support Alfred. Everything has been donated and that will let all the proceeds go to him.”

A long-time member of the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department, Dunkley is well-known throughout the area for his contributions to the community.

“He has meant so much to us all over the years,” Jessup said. “He’s been a go-to person for the entire community and he helps out wherever he’s needed. He gardens every year and he shares with everyone. He’s been an important part of this community for a long time and he means a lot to Francisco.

The Francisco Community Building is located at 7100 NC Highway 89 West.

“Alfred Dunkley has always helped everybody he could,” Jessup said. “Now, we want to do what we can to help him.”

Alfred Dunkley shows off his farming skills during a tobacco tying contest at last year's Farmfest. Dunkley also served as grand marshal during a pair of tractor parades during the event. File photo Francisco resident Alfred Dunkley looks comfortably at home with his tractor and a tobacco slide. Submitted photo