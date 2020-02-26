Black history, heritage shared at program

Performance artist Hilda Willis brought history and heritage to life for a diverse crowd of all ages Monday evening during a Black History Month Celebration hosted by the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

Willis used stories and songs during an interactive presentation involving both planned and impromptu audience participation. Stories would suddenly break into song as Willis shared the plight of slaves in the field using spiritual songs to communicate while being watched, searching for opportunity to find their way to the Underground Railroad and the prospect of freedom.

Other characters captured powerfully emotional scenes from the civil rights movement and included a lighthearted depiction of a black cowboy from the old west.

Willis also shared bits of African American history, noting a wide range of contributions in numerous areas including in sports, literature, science and the arts.

Willis quizzed her audience, asking about the country’s first African American male inventor, Lewis H. Latimer, and his invention, a light bulb with a carbon filament. She also asked about the first African American female inventor, Sarah E. Goode, who received a United States patent for her invention of a folding cabinet bed.

Those in attendance ranged from fascinated young children to some older residents who shared their own memories of attending school before and during the integration of Surry County schools in 1965.

In closing her presentation, Willis described her purpose as sharing “a call to be inspired and encouraged and to live to the possibility.”

Afterwards, refreshments were served as those in attendance talked with Willis and others about the history learned and the memories sparked by the performance.

“It’s been far too long since we’ve had a Black History Month program here,” Charles Stone Library Program Assistant Diane Blakemore said. “I’m delighted to be able to bring this back.”

Local performer Hilda Willis, center, is surrounded by interested youngsters after Monday evening’s Black History Month presentation. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC09797.jpg Local performer Hilda Willis, center, is surrounded by interested youngsters after Monday evening’s Black History Month presentation.