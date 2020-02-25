Sweet Repeats sale is this week

First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain will present the spring version of its Sweet Repeats children’s consignment clothing sale from Thursday through Saturday of this week, continuing a tradition of offering local families an opportunity to stretch spring and summer clothing budgets while raising funds for children’s programs.

Hours for this year’s sale will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The sale will be held in the church Family Life Center. A consignors-only pre-sale will take place Wednesday evening.

Organizers suggest coming early for the best selection but, with some remaining items discounted by 50% on Saturday, good deals should be available throughout the weekend.

Based on past sales, items expected to be available should include high chairs, strollers, car seats, baby bath tubs and bicycles along with maternity wear and an abundance of children’s clothing and other items.

According to organizers, 115 consignors are taking part in the spring sale, filling the Family Life Center with a large selection of merchandise.

“This helps our community in a variety of ways,” said Renee Kiser of the church’s Consignment Sale Committee. “A lot of parents look forward to this and plan to buy clothes for the entire season. This is good quality with everything inspected and it lets parents save money. And a lot of them come back to consign with us every year.”

Sponsored by the church’s children’s committee, the sale is held each spring and fall as a way of raising funds while providing a community service. A 30% portion of each sale is retained by the children’s committee to be used in providing opportunities for children’s programs and activities during the coming months. Past proceeds have helped with both the church playground and a renovation effort now underway for a community playground at the Armfield Civic Center. Proceeds also help fund a scholarship to be used at the church pre-school.

“We’re expecting another big year,” Kiser said. “This is a big deal for our church and our community. It’s a lot of work but we take a lot of pride In what we do and what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

Active crowds enjoy searching through an abundance of merchandise during a past Sweet Repeats children's consignment clothing sale.