Library now an EcoEXPLORE Loan Spot

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library was recently accepted as an EcoEXPLORE Loan Spot and will soon be able to offer learning materials and equipment for check out as well as opportunity to participate in an incentive program allowing children between the ages of 5-13 to earn badges and prizes.

The EcoEXPLORE, which is an acronym for Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education, program is offered through the North Carolina Arboretum and the Greensboro Science Center. The free program is described as “an innovative pilot program combining science exploration with kid-friendly technology to foster a fun learning environment for children while encouraging them to explore the outdoors and participate in citizen science.”

According to information provided by the Greensboro Science Center, citizen science encourages volunteers of any age to collect and submit scientific information to real life scientists. The information can then be used to assist in research and data analysis.

The program will allow the Pilot Mountain library to become a “loan spot,” offering the opportunity for families to check out outdoor learning materials and equipment such as day packs including nature study gear, trail cameras and iPod touch units used for photographing wildlife and plants.

As part of the incentive program, children are invited to photograph organisms and submit their observations to www.ecoexplore.net allowing them to earn points. Points can then be redeemed for prizes such as wildlife cameras, binoculars, field guides and insect nets.

“In addition to providing environmental science materials to loan in our community,“ Charles Stone Library Program Assistant Diane Blakemore noted, “a specialist in one of four different areas will be coming to our site to teach programs several times throughout the year.”

The initial program, planned for March 10 at the library, will feature a botanist. The library hopes to have environmental science materials on hand by that time.

“We’re the only location in Surry County to offer this program and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” Blakemore said. “Our location, especially being near the state park is ideal. We try to offer lots of programs and it’s exciting to be able to offer speakers who are experts in their fields. Our kids are learning that science is not just a class.”