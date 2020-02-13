Pilot accepted into downtown program

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Pilot Mountain’s downtown is going off to junior college, in a way.

The town has been accepted into the N.C. Downtown Associate Community Program, Town Manager Michael Boaz announced at this week’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

Mount Airy is part of the Main Street America program, noted Boaz. Pilot would like to be a part of that someday, but smaller towns don’t jump right into it.

This associate program is a feeder line to the Main Street group, sort of like an athlete from a small school going to a junior college to attract attention for a scholarship offer.

“After the initial start-up phase, the community may be eligible to move up to the Main Street program for continued assistance,” states the N.C. Department of Commerce.

According to the Department of Commerce, “Main Street America program works to stimulate economic development within the context of historic preservation, using a comprehensive approach to downtown revitalization.”

The Department of Commerce says the program “helps to lead a powerful, grassroots network” consisting of more than 40 coordinating programs (such as the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center) and more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country that are “committed to create high-quality places and to build stronger communities through preservation-base economic development.”

Boaz said he is excited for Pilot Mountain to be accepted into the feeder program as the town has been trying to get in for about seven years.

How will this benefit Pilot Mountain?

First off, the Main Street program has a lot of knowledge on revitalizing and maintaining downtowns. The fellow members all know how important it is to draw traffic to the center of town and can share tips that have worked for them.

The state of North Carolina invests about $50,000 in on-site visits, training and technical assistance within the first three years of participation in the local Downtown Associate Community program, states the Department of Commerce website.

A participating town has to have a Main Street coordinator, and Pilot does with Jenny Kindy, noted Boaz. There are benefits for Kindy, too.

The coordinator will be eligible to attend the N.C. Main Street Conference, Main Street orientation and basic training, board and committee training, and biannual regional meets.

This will allow Pilot Mountain to receive technical assistance, identify assets and economic drivers, create a vision statement and economic strategy, and learn to develop new volunteers, said Boaz.

What kind of costs does it bring to the town?

N.C. Main Street requires a $350 annual membership fee. When these consultants come out to assist Pilot Mountain, the town must provide free lodging and reimburse Main Street for travel expenses such as gas and meal allowances.

That isn’t a big expense for the town, believed Boaz. The board already approves about $100,000 a year for downtown expenses.

Kindy’s position is 29.5 hours a week, and her salary is funded by the town. Then the town helps with events held here.

This spending brings a lot of people into downtown, said Boaz. The food truck festivals bring 3,000 to 4,000 people. That is smaller than Mount Airy’s events but huge for a small town. The Pilot View Vintage Market held in November and again in April can bring 7,000 to 10,000 people.

Last year two summer concerts contributed $11,500 in revenue, he added.

He said he doesn’t have any study to show the overall economic impact of these events, but certainly it brings a lot of non-residents to Pilot to spend money locally.

The state park has 800,000 to 1 million visitors a year, he said, and the town would love to entice more of those folks downtown.

While the announcement of the acceptance is being made now, Pilot Mountain won’t start working with the program consultants until January, Boaz told the commissioners.

• In other news, Mayor Evan Cockerham said he was recently honored by the Pilot Mountain Civic Club as the Pilot Mountain Citizen of the Year.

Cockerham said he sees the award as a reflection of the job that the commissioners do. What the town board has accomplished in his three years in public office, he said, sometimes results in a disproportionate share of the credit being given to the mayor.

Commissioner Hilda Willis, left, asks questions during this week’s town board meeting while Commissioner Kim Quinn looks on. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF8049_filtered.jpg.jpg Commissioner Hilda Willis, left, asks questions during this week’s town board meeting while Commissioner Kim Quinn looks on. Jeff Linville | The News https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Pilot-Mtn-seal-RGB-1.jpg Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

