A tradition continues with event

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Members and officers from the East Surry JROTC program, along with their guests, gathered in the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center last Saturday for an evening of formal fun.

The occasion was the program’s annual Military Ball. According to East Surry Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor First Sergeant Ron Montgomery, this marked the 35th year for the annual ball here in Pilot Mountain.

The evening began with a “mix and mingle” session, giving those in attendance an opportunity to socialize and meet new people.

After this time of fellowship, cadets passed by a receiving line of distinguished guests and leaders before being seated for the program.

The patriotic evening began with the posting of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a series of toasts, the reciting of the Cadet Creed and the reading of the history of the Military Ball or “Dining In” and an invocation.

Guests were recognized and solemn recognition was given to the “Missing Man Table.” The small, fully set table, prominently displayed near the front of the room, honored fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members with each place of the setting holding a special significance.

Cadets and their guests were then invited to enjoy a buffet dinner.

Guest speaker for the evening was retired educator Dr. Ashley Hinson. A bio noted that Dr. Hinson has devoted his life to service as a distinguished educator, civic leader and soldier. He is well known locally for his tenure from 2004-13 as superintendent of Surry County Schools.

“This is an honor,” Hinson said of the opportunity to speak to East Surry’s JROTC cadets. “I want to talk to them about taking charge of their lives, to remind them that they’re in charge of their own future.”

“As I look back over my own career,” he continued, “I realize that as soon as I took charge of my life, there was a correlation between that and finding success. And I’ve consistently seen that in the lives of others.”

A native of Conway, South Carolina, Hinson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina, a Master’s Degree in teaching and an Educational Specialist Degree from Winthrop University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

He began a career in education as a teacher, coach and assistant principal in the Clover School District in South Carolina. He went on to serve as principal at Lexington City High School and in 1997 became Lexington City Schools superintendent.

After his time with Surry County Schools, Hinson became a leadership coach for N.C. New Schools and Sandhills Consortium.

Hinson served in the United States Army and Army Reserve for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. He was honored with the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

Hinson and his wife, Lynn Cox Hinson, reside in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They have one daughter, Holly Marie Hinson, who is an assistant principal at Lexington High School.

“I appreciate the invitation to be here,” Hinson said. “I lived in Pilot Mountain and I have such respect for this (JROTC) unit and for First Sergeant Montgomery. Their commitment to the Raider program is second to none. Surry County has three great programs. I would dare say that probably no program in Surry County has accomplished more.”

After closing remarks and the Retiring of the Colors, cadets were invited to end their evening with a time of music and dancing.

Cadets are greeted by a line of distinguished guests and leaders as they enter the dining room. East Surry High School principal Jared Jones and his wife, Ashley, chat with guest speaker and former superintendent of Surry County Schools Dr. Ashley Hinson before Saturday evening's East Surry JROTC Military Ball. The East Surry JROTC Color Guard prepare to post colors as the evening's activities begin. This small empty table at the front of the room was recognized as the Missing Man Table, honoring fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

