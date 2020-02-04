Fallen officers remembers in ceremony

A group of family members, town and county officials and local residents assembled around a large granite monument memorializing fallen Pilot Mountain Police Officers Glenn Branscome and Ralph East Saturday morning to mark the 51st anniversary of their deaths.

The officers were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 3, 1969, after stopping a vehicle containing four men who were suspected of armed robberies earlier that evening in Forsyth County. The monument is located behind East Surry High School, near Highway 52 Bypass (Branscome-East Highway) in Pilot Mountain, a short distance from where the fatal encounter took place.

Local resident Chet Jessup, a retired law enforcement veteran who has been instrumental in honoring the memories of the fallen officers, has served for more than a decade as the event’s primary organizer. He welcomed those in attendance before introducing Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham.

Cockerham thanked those in attendance, especially noting family members and first responders.

“I’m proud to see Pilot Mountain continue to do this, because it is very important that we remember our heroes,” he said. “Even as we move forward beyond 2020, we must recognize that the foundation of our community rests with those who sacrificed to make it what it is today. We stand on their shoulders.”

“We will continue to remember, and our community will pray — not just today but every day — that God keep our police, fire, rescue, and EMT safe. We are grateful and we remember,” he continued.

Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson noted that Officers Branscome and East had made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their community, “and we want their legacy to continue.”

Those in attendance where then asked to join in a moment of silence for Junior Fulton, who passed away suddenly last year. Fulton had served as Pilot Mountain Police Chief at the time of the tragedy and had been a regular part of the memorial ceremony throughout its history.

David Beal, the SBI agent who had worked the case, was recognized as the only person attending who had been a part of the night.

Beal referred to the location as “hallowed ground” and called the ceremony “a fitting tribute to those men who had given their lives.”

Featured speaker for the ceremony was retired Mount Airy Police Chaplain Gray Shelton. Shelton referred to Branscome and East as “God’s servants for all in Pilot Mountain,” who worked “because they were called to this unique and special position.”

Shelton encouraged all present to pray for today’s officers and their families.

Among the family members attending was Ralph East’s granddaughter, Gina East Southern.

“It’s amazing that this many people came out to remember these men,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to know they are not forgotten and that people still care about our law enforcement. Those who serve do so much for us. This is the least we can do. Now, this type of tragedy has become more common and that’s sad. Each should be remembered. That’s a very small price to pay.”

Other family members included R.J. East and Mike Branscome, sons of the fallen officers. East had been 21 at the time of his father’s passing while Branscome was 17. Branscome went on to join the Winston-Salem Police Department at the age of 21 and served 30 years, advancing to the rank of captain, before retiring in 2002.

“I hope this (recognition) helps to make citizens more respectful of our law enforcement and first responders,” Mike Branscome said. “And I hope this helps our law enforcement to not be complacent.”

“This day says that Pilot Mountain is a town that remembers its heroes and where it came from,” Mayor Cockerham noted. “Great communities don’t forget.”

Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson pays tribute to fallen officers Glenn Branscome and Ralph East during Saturday’s memorial ceremony. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC09711.jpg Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson pays tribute to fallen officers Glenn Branscome and Ralph East during Saturday’s memorial ceremony. Guest speaker Gray Shelton, a retired chaplain with the Mount Airy Police Department, said that in their service, Branscome and East were “called to this unique and special position.” He encouraged prayers for all officers and their families. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC09720.jpg Guest speaker Gray Shelton, a retired chaplain with the Mount Airy Police Department, said that in their service, Branscome and East were “called to this unique and special position.” He encouraged prayers for all officers and their families. Area police officers, firefighters and first responders were well represented during the Saturday morning ceremony. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC09714.jpg Area police officers, firefighters and first responders were well represented during the Saturday morning ceremony.