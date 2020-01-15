Breakfast — it’s what’s for dinner

WESTFIELD — Breakfast will be served a little later than usual on Saturday as the Francisco Community Building will host a benefit Breakfast for Supper.

Proceeds will benefit a drive to have air conditioning installed in the building.

The buffet-style meal will be served from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening with a menu to include ham, eggs, sausage, fruit, pancakes, grits, biscuits and gravy, along with a choice of beverages.

The donations-only meal has been organized by Francisco Community Building board members with all funds raised to go toward the purchase of air conditioning for the building. Francisco Community Building is located at 7104 N.C. 89 West in Westfield.

“The building has never had air conditioning, and in the summer it is just too hot to use in the afternoon and evening,” explained board member Texie Jessup. “Air conditioning will let the community get so much more use out of the building.”

According to Jessup, the group hosted three similar meals last year and each proved to be a popular success for local residents and beyond. She added that proceeds from those meals went toward providing some much needed roofing for the facility.

“The evening meal seems to really be popular,” she said. “It’s more relaxed than a morning meal with people sitting around, talking and just enjoying each other.”

“We appreciate all the help we get through this,” she continued. “We want to invite everybody to come out and enjoy some good food for a good cause. This building is a place where we can come together to visit. It’s a place we can all call our own.”

Fundraiser to help Francisco community building