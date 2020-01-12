SCC taxidermy orientation sessions set

DOBSON – Anyone interested in learning more about the taxidermy classes offered by Surry Community College is encouraged to attend one of two free orientations coming up this month.

The first is on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. and the second is on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. Both session are at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., in Pilot Mountain.

Each free session is open to anyone who would like to visit the taxidermy classroom and lab, meet with the instructor to hear more about the class, learn about the associated costs, required tools and supplies, and see the training facility.

Advance registration for this orientation is requested by Thursday, Jan. 16. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.

The orientation serves to prepare potential students for Surry Community College’s Taxidermy courses beginning Jan. 29.

The college will offer two sections of the Taxidermy: Deer and Game Heads/Birds and Waterfowl course at The Pilot Center. Students can attend classes every Monday and Wednesday evening, Jan. 29 through March 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. or every other Saturday, Feb. 8 through June 13, from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Instruction will be provided on skinning, fleshing, tanning and drying the skin, as well as ordering manikins and other parts necessary to complete the mount.

Two class sections of Surry’s Taxidermy: Advanced Techniques and Special Topics course will also be offered at The Pilot Center. Students who want to enroll in the course can choose between taking classes every Monday and Wednesday evening, Jan. 29 through March 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. or every other Saturday, Feb. 8 through June 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This advanced taxidermy class is open to advanced taxidermists, past students or those currently enrolled in one of the other taxidermy courses. Topics can include: form alterations and form building, casting, molding, advanced painting and finishing methods, and artificial habitat molding. Participants may work on deer, fish, birds, or life-size projects of their choice and receive individualized instruction as needed.

Former SCC Taxidermy student Kristal Eckard of Lenoir used the skills she learned in the classroom to start her own business as a taxidermist, and speaks highly of the instruction offered at the college.

Eckard said, “I commuted an hour and 40 minutes one way, and it was definitely well worth it for the type of attention that you get here at Surry.”

Advance registration and payment of $183 class fee plus a $15 supply fee are required for each class. For more information, call 336-368-3618. Visit www.surry.edu for information and registration form. For more updates on Surry’s Taxidermy courses, follow along on Facebook @SurryTaxidermy.