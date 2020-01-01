Westfield Fire Dept. plays Santa for community

The flashing lights of fire trucks signaled the early arrival of Christmas for several youngsters in the Westfield fire district last week as firefighters with the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department spent a portion of Christmas Eve day by playing Santa.

Westfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathan Sutphin estimated that more than 300 gifts were distributed to 125-150 children. More than 100 bags filled with hygiene products were also provided for families.

About 10 Westfield firefighters were involved in the project along with several family members. Three fire trucks and two personal trucks were used for the deliveries.

This marks the fourth year the department has hosted the project and at some stops, Sutphin said, children were outside eagerly awaiting their arrival.

The toys being distributed were the result of a December community toy drive held with the help of Westfield’s Family Dollar Store. The store, located next door to the department, was able to provide extended access for contributing toys by offering a drop box for community donations.

“If it wasn’t for Family Dollar,” Sutphin said, “this wouldn’t be possible. They’re great and you can tell they have a real desire to help in their community.”

Stops were scattered throughout the Westfield fire district which extends into Surry and Stokes counties. Some 58% of residents in the Westfield district reside in Surry County while 42% live in Stokes County.

“Being able to do this is the best part of our Christmas,” Sutphin said. “We get to provide help in our community and see the joy and appreciation on their faces.”

Westfield Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and members of their families pose for a picture after a busy Christmas Eve morning of delivering Christmas gifts in their community. The day followed a month-long community toy drive held by the department in conjunction with the Westfield Family Dollar Store. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_WVFD.jpg Westfield Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and members of their families pose for a picture after a busy Christmas Eve morning of delivering Christmas gifts in their community. The day followed a month-long community toy drive held by the department in conjunction with the Westfield Family Dollar Store.