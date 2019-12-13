Westfield fire department partners with Toys for Tots

WESTFIELD — The fourth-annual Westfield Volunteer Fire Department community toy drive is now underway and will continue through Dec. 22.

Each year the department collects new toys which will then be hand-delivered to children throughout their district.

The department, located at 3386 Old Westfield Road, has been joined in the effort by the Family Dollar Store located next door to the station.

Toys for the drive can be dropped off during regular store hours in a box set up at Family Dollar, with plenty of ideas available for purchase and donation. Toys purchased elsewhere may also be brought into the store for donation.

Toys will be accepted for girls and boys of all ages from newborn through early teens.

On Christmas Eve afternoon, firefighters will deliver the toys to locations throughout their district. Deliveries will be made in fire trucks, with lights flashing and sirens sounding.

This effort has grown each year since its introduction. Last year saw between 125 and 150 children receive toys, with at least one toy distributed per child, according to fire personnel.

Last year also saw 75 bags containing hygiene products distributed to families. Monetary donations are used to purchase the bags.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and of Family Dollar,” said Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin. “We have people buy toys for this during the summer when they find them on sale. And it wouldn’t be possible without Family Dollar Store.”

Sutphin said he would like to see the effort continue to grow and hopes to distribute 100 bags with hygiene products to families this year. Donations for the project can be mailed payable to the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, with a memo of “toy drive.” Donations may also be dropped off at the fire station on Sunday afternoons.

“Thanks to the support of our community and Family Dollar,” Sutphin said, “we get to take the fire trucks out and deliver these for Christmas. We’ve had more firefighters take part each year, and they really look forward to it and take it to heart. They bring along family members, and everybody enjoys it. This is the reason for the season, what Christmas is all about.”

This was the scene last year at the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department as donations filled the meeting room. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20181223_161338.jpg This was the scene last year at the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department as donations filled the meeting room. These firefighters and volunteers spent time last year on Christmas Eve delivering toys and gifts to residents in the Westfield fire district. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_13371.jpg These firefighters and volunteers spent time last year on Christmas Eve delivering toys and gifts to residents in the Westfield fire district.