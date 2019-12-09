Pilot State Park seeks shuttle vendors

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Pilot Mountain State Park is looking to open a shuttle service, in order to accommodate continued growth in visitor counts while avoiding paving over too much of the natural beauty, according to park superintendent Matt Windsor.

When the park opened to the public in 1968, Windsor said recently, visitors numbered about 58,000 a year.

”Today, annual visitation statistics place it in the top 10 of all state parks with an average of more than 700,000 visitors in each of the last several years,” he said.

“Almost all state parks have seen dramatic increases in visitation in the last decade, straining infrastructure. At this level of visitation many visitors have to be turned away due to overcrowding, septic facilities are overwhelmed, natural resource damage has occurred to trails and facilities, and the actual time a visitor stays and enjoys and appreciates the park decreases.”

He said that with the completion of the Connect NC bond project Visitor Center and the overlapping of U.S. 52 with Interstate 74, park officials do not see the demand for visitation decreasing.

”Parking has been added at the new visitor center to accommodate hiker needs and to serve as a waiting area for a new shuttle service, to be bid out in early December. The shuttle will take over transporting visitors on the park roads from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays only from March through November,” he said.

The bid proposal states, “Departures from the visitor center parking lot will commence at 10:30 a.m. and continue in 30-minute increments thereafter until the last run at 5:00 p.m. The final pick-up at the Summit will be at 5:30 p.m.”

“Visitors wanting to drive to the summit in their own vehicle may do so before 11 a.m. (and) after 6 p.m. in the times of the year the park is open until then, after the shuttle ceases operation for the day or at any time on weekdays the road is open. There will not be private vehicle traffic on the road when the shuttle is in operation, other than the visitors that arrive before 11 a.m. leaving the park.”

He said the shuttle service will be a pilot program to evaluate its effectiveness for three years. The shuttle will be allowed to charge what he called “a nominal fee to riders” to defray expenses, paying a percentage of that to the state park system to generate enough revenue to cover fuel to the shuttle.

Interested bidders must attend a mandatory site visit set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the park office and turn in bids by Jan. 7. The full proposal is available online at: https://www.ips.state.nc.us/ips/AGENCY/PDF/13436200.pdf.

Park Ranger Chet Tomlinson in July points out layers of quartzite and mica schist at Pilot Mountain State Park, which is looking to ban private cars and institute a shuttle service.

Park staff looks to aleviate overcrowding

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

