Pilot approves grant, truck sales

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners celebrated a birthday, accepted a big check and put a For Sale sign on a couple of vehicles in the latest monthly meeting.

Mayor Evan Cockerham read a certificate of recognition for the local ABC store and its manager.

The Pilot voters authorized the creation of an Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission retail store in May 2008.

The town board appointed an ABC board and that board worked to find a location, secure financing, and open an ABC store, noted Cockerham. The store then opened in December 2009.

“Sales at the store have steadily increased, and the store has turned a profit each of the last several years,” said the mayor. This month marks the 10th anniversary of the store opening.

Paula Jones has been the manager of ABC store since it opened in 2009. Billy Pell, the former town manager, now heads the ABC board. He said that all the credit for the success of the store belongs to Paula for the effort she gives.

Noting the continuing growth of the store, Pell said he didn’t have sales totals yet for November, but he did for October. In 2018, the October sales were about $96,000, but this year the sales for that same month were $114,000, an increase of $18,000.

Landfill grant

State money will pay for work to analyze and rehabilitate the old landfill, according to Town Manager Michael Boaz.

“The town has received grant funding to investigate and rehab the old town landfill,” Boaz wrote in a memo to the board. “We do not know what this project will cost, and the original authorization by the board has been expended.

“This amendment will increase the authorized budget by $50,000. This project does not involve any town funds as all money comes from the State.”

Boaz explained Tuesday night that an engineering consultant will examine the site and determine the cost. The state will reimburse the town for what it pays out on the project.

The funding comes from the Division of Waste Management, within the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The board voted to accept the grant funding from the DEQ.

Too much truck

Boaz presented the board with two vehicles that could be sold because they don’t exactly fit the needs and wants of town staff.

“The Public Works Department has two assets that I think it might be wise to declare surplus and sell,” said Boaz. “The first is the 2014 F250 that was assigned to the public works director. At this point, we have two other F250s, and I do not think that we need this vehicle now or in the future.

“Should we have need of an additional truck in the future, we can buy a smaller vehicle,” he told the commissioners.

As for what the current worth might be on the truck, Boaz stated, “The Kelley Blue Book value of this vehicle is roughly $30,000.”

The second vehicle is the 2016 F750 dump truck, he said.

“This truck is too big for our needs, and we have put less than 5,000 miles on it during the time we have had it. We have only used this vehicle for moving asphalt and during winter storm events.”

Boaz checked with town staff at the meeting, and the estimate was that the miles put on the truck in two years were only about 3,600.

The dump truck is really too big to navigate through downtown streets, the town manager explained. Public Works doesn’t even use it with a snow blade; the truck is used to spread salt, but not push snow. Instead, Public Works uses the F250s with an attachment on the front.

It would make more sense to buy equipment that would allow salt to be dispensed from the back of the pickup trucks while they are out clearing snow, he believed.

What is the dump truck worth, the board asked.

Well, Kelley Blue Book doesn’t price this kind of vehicle, Boaz replied. The sales price to the town at a municipal discount was $80,000, so he figures the value has to be easily more than $60,000, maybe around $70,000.

The town does still have payments left on the dump truck of $36,000, but the sales amount would easily cover that, he believed.

After discussion, the town board voted to sell both vehicles.

