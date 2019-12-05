Mistletoe Market set for Dec. 14 in Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN – The second annual Mistletoe Market will bring an anticpate 50 makers to downtown Pilot Mountain for a festive shopping experience, Saturday, Dec. 14. The one-day shopping event features crafters from throughout the Yadkin Valley.

In addition to craft vendors, downtown brick-and-mortar businesses are open, with many featuring specialty merchandise and sales for the big day. New this year, Dewey’s Bakery out of Winston-Salem has a holiday pop-up store at the corner of Main and Depot streets. Proceeds support Pilot Mountain’s community playground project.

“We have such a welcoming atmosphere in Pilot Mountain,” says Christy Craig, business owner and one of the event organizers. “The store owners open their doors and enjoy having the vendors here. It’s just a really good fit.”

Craft offerings vary widely from home decor items to clothing, jewelry and pet-friendly gifts. Shoppers can find chainsaw sculptures for the outdoorsman, hand-poured soaps for hostess gifts and homemade dog treats to pamper the pooch.

“I think people like to receive a gift that is unique, something that someone has picked out just for them rather than something ordered from a catalog,” Craig said.

Since opening her store, A Vintage View, four years ago, Craig has seen the Pilot Mountain retail scene grow, thanks in part to events like Mistletoe Market that highlight downtown. She cites several recent business openings and the duration of longtime standbys as positive signs that the town is growing and becoming an attractive destination for visitors.

“It’s a close-knit community here, and we all look out for each other and send business back and forth,” Craig said. “We all want each other to do well and the town to prosper.”

Hours for the Mistletoe Market are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand. For additional details about the market and local lodging options for the weekend, go to www.YadkinValleyNC.com or call 336-496-2664.