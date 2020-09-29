Westfield News

The blood drive at Brown Mountain Baptist Church has been changed to Nov. 11 — previously it has been set for Oct. 14. The Nov. 1 blood drive will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call 336-351-5447 to make an appointment or get information.

Call Margie Nichols immediately to order nuts for your holiday cooking and entertainment. VFW Auxiliary to post 9436 is selling different kinds of nuts and chocolate covered nut items for a fundraiser again this year. Anyone that would like to purchase may call Margie Nichols at 336-351-3413 or any auxiliary member. Prepaid orders only. Money needs to be in by Oct. 1.

Pete King was 9 years old on Sept. 25. May you always feel free to rock your own style. Happy Birthday!

Northern Stokes Food Pantry has bought a walk-in freezer and is now seeking donations to help pay for it. You can send a check to the Northern Stokes Food Pantry, c/o Treasurer Joel Moorefield, 1565 Moorefield Road, Danbury, 27016. The Northern Stokes Food Pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89, beside Francisco Presbyterian Church

A prayer march in Washington, D.C., with Franklin Graham was attended by several people in the Westfield and Pilot Mountain area.

Zack and Tonya Jessup celebrated their wedding anniversary Sept. 27.

There will be a Community Prayer Walk Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. starting at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. Please encourage everyone to participate.

Please continue to pray for healing.