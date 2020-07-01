Westfield News

Red is for victory, white is for purity and blue is for loyalty in the USA where courage and fortitude is the norm. Join hand-in-hand brave Americans all. By uniting we stand by dividing we fall. Happy Fourth of July!

Happy Birthday Aunt Mycleta Burwell. I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.

Happy Birthday to Robin Huels.

Westfield’s Ice Cream Shack, located at Westfield Grill, is open.

Prayers for Kathy Rogers, wife of Ricky Rogers. Kathy is in the hospital with pneumonia.

Soul Shine Virtual Camp is July 13 to 17. Brown Mountain Baptist Church will host the camp. Kits will be available to pick up at church. Directions will be on BMBC YouTube. Completed kits will be dropped back off at church. That’s my understanding. Call 336-351-5447 to make reservations for your child.

Thirty-one pints of blood were collected at the Brown Mountain Baptist Churchblood drive. Thank you to all the people that gave blood.

Sympathy goes to Wayne, Patrick, Ashley and Carlie Inman. Judy Ring Inman, 69, of Westfield, passed away at Universal Healthcare of King on June 24, 2020. Born May 15, 1951, she was the daughter of Hubert Ring and Gladys Padgett Creed and stepfather, Jimmy Creed.

Our hearts break as we say goodbye to a precious member of our church family, Krista Simmons. She is in the arms of her Savior. Please continue to pray for her family who she loved with all of her heart.

Sympathy goes to Keith, Grayson and Devin. Krista Kay (Bennett) Simmons was born August 21, 1970, and passed away surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer on June 27.