Westfield News

Stephanie Presnell celebrated her birthday at the Tilted Ladder restaurant with family and friends. Andrew Davis Millsaps was there to sing for everyone. Feb. 23 was Stephanie’s birthday. Wishing her many more years of happiness with family and friends!

Reid Lynch made the golf team at Pilot Mountain Middle School. Golf tryouts were Feb. 12 at Pilot Knob Park. Reid’s parents are Dinah and Larry Vermeulen.

The Nancy Reynolds 2020 Reunion, for all classes through 1964, will be held at the Town and Country Restaurant in King this year, which is a change from Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain. The reunion will be Saturday, April 4, at noon.

Each person will order from the menu and be responsible for paying for their meal plus tip. A total count of attendees will be needed by Monday, March 30. Please contact Martha Brown at 336-314-8889 or Rebecca Taylor at 336-351-2244 if you will be able to attend this year. Look forward to seeing you there.

Albion Baptist Church has a special event coming up on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. — the Pack Sisters will be singing. Come worship with them. Everyone is welcome.

The Alfred Dunkley Benefit Breakfast for Dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building.

The Corner Cafe Annual BBQ Picking is Saturday, March 21. Plates cost $10 — get your tickets now. A [late will include BBQ, two sides, a roll and a soft drink. Bring your ticket to Corner Cafe between 7 a,m, and 2 p,m, that day to pick up your plate.

On April 4 there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. at Westfield Friends.

The Rock House Ruritan Club’s Spring Vender Sale will be April 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westfield Baptist Church’s WMU and Missions will host their annual yard sale on March 27 and 28. Please save these dates.

Sympathy goes to the Payne family. Mr. Robert Lynn “Bobby” Payne, 61, of Westfield passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on April 12, 1958, to the late Robert Glenn Payne, Jr. and Mary “Vernell” Palmer Payne.

Special prayers for: Alfred Dunkley, Angela Bowman, Dot Nunn, Nelda Goad, Rita Beasley, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Marie Marshall, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

