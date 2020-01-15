Westfield News

Martin Luther King Day is a United States federal holiday. It is celebrated annually on the third Monday of Jan. and is also known as King Day or MLK Day. This year on Jan. 20.

Logan Mitchell will be 16 years old Jan. 18. His grandparents, Roger and Diane Mitchell, want to wish Logan a very Happy Birthday! They love him to the moon and back. Logan’s parents are Ritchie Mitchell and Tara Marshall. Happy Birthday from your family, Logan.

Lolene Vaden’s birthday is Jan. 17. Lolene will be 99 years old. Happy Birthday! Send cards to LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes, 1570 NC 8 & 89 HWY North, PO Box 10, Danbury, NC 27016.

The Stokes County Historical Society proudly presents local historian Steve Shelton and “The Story of Charley Sparks, John Sparks’ Adopted Brother.” This anticipated program will be presented at the Walnut Cove Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the library, at 106 W. 5thStreet in Walnut Cove. This program is a fascinating expanded version of Steve’s presentation, by invitation, to the Circus Historical Society Convention last May in Sarasota, Florida. Join us to explore the real identity of Charley Sparks and how he came to be “adopted” by John (Wiseman) Sparks, the circus man who helped found Vade Mecum Springs in Stokes County at the turn of the 20th century. Free and open to the public.

Please pray for Angela Bowman.

Tommy Marion is in the hospital. Prayers are needed for Tommy.

Special prayers for: Dot Nunn, Nelda Goad, Rachel Blevins, Rita Beasley, Russel Brown, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Sympathy goes to the Vaden and Durham families. Clara B. Priola, 89, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, peacefully at her residence in Rockford, Illinois. She was born Dec, 21, 1930, in Stokes County to the late Rossie Lee and Carrie Dunman Durham.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

