Do geese portend white Christmas?

A bit of white Christmas weather lore

This bit of winter weather lore says that if you see geese flying south in the month of December don’t be surprised because it only means that colder temperatures are on the way and also a cold winter and maybe some snowfall. Could it be that the geese know something about a white Christmas? Time will tell.

Oil lamp globes and votive candles

A centerpiece for the kitchen table that will provide a Christmas glow at mealtime is a medium sized votive candle in an oil lamp globe that is surrounded by greenery and small candy canes or tiny Christmas ornaments. Lamp globes can be found at hardwares for a few dollars. A votive candle placed inside the globe will produce a glow of Christmas and aroma while you enjoy meals during the Christmas season. Place the candle and globe in a foil pie pan.

Pecans for pies, cakes, Christmas treats

In Northeastern North Carolina pecan trees grow tall. At this season of the year, their leaves have fallen and the trees are loaded with pecans ready to harvest. When we were kids, one of our neighbors had a very large pecan tree in her back yard. She gave my brother and me permission to gather pecans with a promise that we would not climb the tree but she allowed us to throw sticks up into the tree and the sticks would work their way to the ground knocking pecans loose from the limbs. That pecan tree was one of the largest we have ever seen. A few years ago, we drove by where that tree grew back then — lo and behold that tree was still standing, bigger than ever and loaded with pecans. We pondered and admired it and then wondered who would harvest that bounty of pecans.

Making a cherry-pecan Christmas pound cake

Pecans have a special flavor that will enhance cakes, pies and candies. This is a colorful Christmas recipe that has plenty of pecans in it to add the color and flavor of Christmas to any dining room table. You will need two sticks of light margarine, two cups sugar, one cup of chopped pecans, one cup flaked coconut, half teaspoon salt, two cups plain flour, one teaspoon baking powder, five large eggs, half pound red candied cherries, half pound green candied cherries, one teaspoon cherry flavoring and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Cream the sugar and margarine. Add salt, baking powder, flour, vanilla and cherry flavoring. Mix until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and beat well. Add flaked coconut. Cut cherries in half (save six red and six green cherries to decorate top of cake.) Stir the cherries and coconut into the batter. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line the bottom of a tube pan with a sheet of waxed paper cut to fit the pan. Grease and flour the bottom of pan and apply the waxed paper. Spray the tube area, the bottom of the waxed paper and sides of pan with Pam baking spray. Place a pan of water in bottom rack of the oven and bake for two and a half hours. Cool the cake for 45 minutes before removing from pan. To retain moisture, cover the cake with Glad or saran clear plastic wrap tightly.

Making an old fashioned pecan cake

This is a good old-fashioned yummy pound cake with plenty of flavor and also it is very moist. You will need two sticks of light margarine, three fourth cup Crisco shortening, two cups sugar, one cup light brown sugar, six large eggs, three and a half cups plain flour, one teaspoon baking powder, one teaspoon vanilla extract, one cup chopped pecans, half teaspoon salt, one cup milk and two tablespoons Log Cabin syrup: Cream margarine, Crisco shortening and both sugars. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg. Add vanilla extract, flour, salt baking powder and milk until creamy smooth. Add the cup of crushed pecans. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a tube pan bottom with a sheet of waxed paper trimmed to fit bottom of the pan. Spray bottom of the pan with Pam baking spray, apply the waxed paper and spray bottom again. Spray the sides of pan generously. Bake at 325 degrees for ninety minutes. Cool for half hour before moving from pan, wrap in Glad or saran clear plastic wrap.

A garden for all seasons

“The garden season begins on Jan. 01 and ends on December 31 each year.” These true words were penned by Marie Huston in the “Old Farmers Almanac” a few years ago. She was right because something green and growing should always be growing in the garden in all the seasons. The garden is much like a kitchen. Something should always be cooking in it and something should always be growing in the garden.

Christmas cactus putting on festive show

All the Christmas cactus have now been in bloom for three weeks. Their cascading blooms have been colorful this season and have adorned the living room with a Christmas array of colors of red, white and pink. If you would like to plant a cactus and enjoy it in all four seasons of the year for many years to come, now is the ideal time to purchase while they are still in bloom at Walmart, Food Lion, Lowe’s Foods, Harris Teeter, Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement. As you purchase a cactus, go ahead and buy a larger container and a bag of citrus and cactus growing medium that is produced by Miracle-Gro. When the cactus finishes blooming, transplant it into the larger container. It will quickly respond and grow in the larger container of medium. Christmas cactus is not an ordinary desert-type cactus but very tropical in its nature. They require a small drink of water each week. Feed the cactus each month with a handful of Flower-Tone organic flower food.

Searching for a natural Christmas ornament

All the leaves are mostly gone from the trees. This will make it easier to discover a bird nest on some low-hanging limbs of the dog woods or other trees. Many nests are made of sticks and are not adequate because they will fall apart when you try to remove them from the limb. The very best nests are those from the materials of straw, grass that is sort of woven together by birds such as robins, blue birds and smaller birds. When removing the nest, try to keep it in one piece by handling it carefully. Place the nest on a full sheet of newspaper and apply two coats of spray varnish (clear) and allow it to dry overnight. Place several glass or plastic small eggs in the nest or a bird ornament in the nest before finding a special place for it on the tree. When removing nest from the tree, place in a small box and cover nest with toilet issue or paper towels. The nest will last for many seasons.

Making a bowl of winter berry punch

A bowl of colorful punch always brings Christmas joy to any party or celebration plus a helping of Christmas color. To prepare this recipe you will need two envelopes of Crystal Light red fruit punch, four quarts water, two 46 ounce bottles of red Hawaiian , one 46-ounce can of pineapple juice one can of water, one cup of sugar, two 2-liter bottles of Sprite, two bottles of Strawberry Fanta and one envelope of Strawberry Kool-Aid. Mix the envelopes of Crystal Light with four quarts of water. Mix the pineapple juice and a 46-ounce can of water and one cup of sugar. Mix in the two containers of Hawaiian Punch. Mix all ingredients together to form the base for the punch (it can be stored in one gallon milk cartons overnight.) Shake each carton well before adding to punch bowl. To make punch, use a half and half mix of the punch base combined with half Fanta and half Sprite. Keep adding that ratio to the punch bowl.For an ice ring, use one envelope of Strawberry Kool -Aid and two quarts water in a tube pan and freeze until ready to place in punch bowl.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Riddle Diddle.” What did the worm do in the cornfield? He went from one bar to the other!

“Class Act.” Teacher: “Joey, why are you crawling into class?” Joey: “Well, because the class had already started, and you said ‘Don’t let anyone walk into my classroom late!’”

“Hanging Around.” Timmy: “If you don’t marry me, I’m going to hang myself on that maple tree in your front yard.” Tiffany: “Please don’t do that. You know my parents don’t want you hanging around here.”

A bit of pogonip in middle of December

Pogonip is a word that means “frozen fog.” This unusual fog occurs when the ground temperatures are warm and the temperature drops to freezing at night. When fog occurs because of temps, the warm ground temperature causes the fog to form and freeze. It is a rare event. It is usually short lived because as the sun rises, it will quickly evaporate. For early risers, it is a rewarding sight that welcomes the arrival of cold weather.